Pakistan: 104,000 illegal immigrants return to Afghanistan voluntarily

According to the authority, the quake occurred at 3.32pm local time
More than 100,000 undocumented Afghan nationals have returned voluntarily to Afghanistan through the northwestern Torkham border crossing in the last two weeks, a Pakistani government official said on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan said the Afghan nationals had travelled from across Pakistan to the border crossing.
Pakistan's deadline to expel all undocumented immigrants, including hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals, is expiring later on Wednesday.
ALSO READ:
According to the authority, the quake occurred at 3.32pm local time
He is the first major candidate to leave a race that has been dominated by his former boss-turned-rival, Donald Trump
Russia dismisses the initiative as biased as Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan wins support from more countries
The body of Robert Card, a 40-year-old army reservist, was discovered Friday night inside a tractor trailer near a recycling centre where he used to work
Tens of thousands of BNP supporters come out in protest, calling for a free and fair vote under a caretaker government
The epicentre was at a distance of 375km north-northeast of Kupang
Armita Geravand succumbed to her injuries after being in a coma for weeks in Tehran, according to Iranian state media
The US president says Washington and Beijing must manage competition responsibly and maintain open lines of communication