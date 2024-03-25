Overseas Pakistanis can now renew their driving licence online

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 5:01 PM

Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced an online driving licence renewal facility for overseas Pakistanis.

The office of the Inspector General of Police, KP, in a notification, said that all overseas Pakistanis will be required to submit a scanned copy of their passport, national identity card, expired driving licence, recent medical fitness certificate, and fee challan to the concerned Embassy or High Commission through email, Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

The embassy will then forward the application to the office of the Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, via official email.

