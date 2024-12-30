Over 200 visa fraud offenders arrested in India this year; up from 98 in 2023

Two hundred and three people, including travel agents and facilitators, were arrested in India this year in efforts to combat visa fraud and illegal immigration; a dramatic increase from the 98 arrests made in 2023, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The operation underscores a commitment to disrupting illegal immigration networks and "ensuring the integrity of our borders,” said DCP Rangani.

Methods used by the offenders ranged from forging travel documents to creating counterfeit visa factories. Authorities successfully dismantled several such factories during the year.

The crackdown, part of a nationwide operation, targeted organized visa fraud rings and exposed the sophisticated techniques used by agents to exploit weaknesses in immigration systems.