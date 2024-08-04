Now, Indian expats can help Kerala flood victims through 'Help for Wayanad' platform

Tourist parties are now capped at 25 people and guides barred from using loudspeakers to help the flow of pedestrians and make it more peaceful for residents
India's flood-ravaged state of Kerala has set up a special cell called "Help for Wayanad" within the state government to coordinate relief and rehabilitation efforts in the areas affected by the huge disaster.
So far, 219 people are confirmed dead in massive landslides caused by torrential rains in Kerala's Wayanad district during the ongoing monsoon season.
Of these, 98 are men, 90 are women and 31 are children, it was officially confirmed. More than 200 people are still missing.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The "Help for Wayanad" cell will bring together worldwide offers from Indians abroad to donate land for rehabilitation of displaced people, promises to build relief housing and financial contributions to the State Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has given special powers to officials of the State's Finance Department to provide speedy relief to survivors of those killed by landslides and house collapses.
The new cell has created an email account inviting suggestions, especially from overseas Indians for relief and rehabilitation in Wayanad.
ALSO READ:
Tourist parties are now capped at 25 people and guides barred from using loudspeakers to help the flow of pedestrians and make it more peaceful for residents
Farmers in 55 regions of the country have begun harvesting the new crop, and the pace of harvesting is twice as fast as last year, says Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev
They demand subsidised fuel, free education; police fire tear gas at protesters in Abuja
Sterilisation techniques have been used in other parts of the world but the Valencia government-funded lab, using its experience with fruit flies, is pioneering their use on tiger mosquitoes
The debilitating condition, which robs people of their memories and cognitive abilities, currently affects more than 55 million people across the world
The 62-year-old was a household name in Britain for more than two decades, covering subjects like the death of Queen Elizabeth 2 and major elections
The 68-year-old would succeed Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Iran on Wednesday
Ismail al-Ghoul and Ramy El Rify were killed in the strike, said Qatar's flagship TV