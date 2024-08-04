E-Paper

Now, Indian expats can help Kerala flood victims through 'Help for Wayanad' platform

So far, 219 people are confirmed dead in the massive landslides caused by torrential rains during monsoon season

By WAM

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 3:51 PM

Last updated: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 3:56 PM

India's flood-ravaged state of Kerala has set up a special cell called "Help for Wayanad" within the state government to coordinate relief and rehabilitation efforts in the areas affected by the huge disaster.

So far, 219 people are confirmed dead in massive landslides caused by torrential rains in Kerala's Wayanad district during the ongoing monsoon season.


Of these, 98 are men, 90 are women and 31 are children, it was officially confirmed. More than 200 people are still missing.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The "Help for Wayanad" cell will bring together worldwide offers from Indians abroad to donate land for rehabilitation of displaced people, promises to build relief housing and financial contributions to the State Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has given special powers to officials of the State's Finance Department to provide speedy relief to survivors of those killed by landslides and house collapses.

The new cell has created an email account inviting suggestions, especially from overseas Indians for relief and rehabilitation in Wayanad.

