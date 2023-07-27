Norwegian woman, Nepali guide set record for summit of 14 'super peaks'

Kristin Harila and Tenjin Sherpa completed the feat in three months and one day after summiting Pakistan's K2, the last peak on their quest

Norwegian Kristin Harila (down L), French, Swiss and Canadian Sophie Lavaud (upper L) and Mexican Viridiana Alvarez (R) posing on top of the Shishapangma summit in Tibet, the 13th summit of more than 8000m that the French climbed. -- AFP

A Norwegian woman and her Nepali guide set the record on Thursday for the fastest summit of all 14 of the world's 8,000-metre (26,000-feet) mountains, their team said in a statement.

Kristin Harila and Tenjin Sherpa completed the feat in three months and one day after summiting Pakistan's K2, the last peak on their quest.

American tourists take a photo with Norwegian climber Kristin Harila, 37, centre, as she arrives in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. -- AP

The record reflects "their unwavering determination, teamwork, and sheer tenacity throughout this monumental endeavour", the team statement said.

"Harila and Lama's collaboration has showcased the essence of mountaineering unity, transcending borders and cultures to achieve greatness together."

The pair surpassed Nepal-born British adventurer Nirmal Purja's record of six months and six days, set in 2019. -