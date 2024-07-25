North Korea trash balloons disrupt flights in Seoul, cause rooftop fire

Some accounts were providing tips for conducting scams, according to Meta
North Korea has sent about 500 balloons laden with trash into South Korea's air space over the past 24 hours, officials in the South said on Thursday, disrupting flights and igniting a fire on the roof of a residential building.
The balloons are part of an ongoing propaganda campaign by Pyongyang against North Korean defectors and activists in the South, who regularly send balloons carrying items such as anti-Pyongyang leaflets medicine, money and USB sticks loaded with K-pop videos and dramas.
A suspected balloon suspended take-offs and landings at Seoul's Gimpo Airport on Wednesday evening for two hours, an official at the Korea Airports Corporation said.
Balloons have affected traffic at South Korea's main international airport, Incheon, several times in recent weeks.
In Gyeonggi, a province near Seoul, a balloon caught fire on top of a residential building. Fire fighters extinguished the blaze, an official at the Gyeonggi Northern Fire and Disaster Headquarters said.
South Korea's military said some trash balloons were equipped with timed poppers that could cause fires.
"A timer is attached to the trash balloons, which has the effect of popping the balloons and spreading the trash after a certain period of time has passed," Lee Sung-jun, a spokesperson for South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a briefing.
Lee said 480 balloons had landed mostly carrying paper and plastic trash in South Korea as of Thursday.
On Wednesday, North Korean balloons had landed in the vicinity of the heavily guarded presidential office in Seoul.
Some accounts were providing tips for conducting scams, according to Meta
Last Generation group said on X that it had blocked air traffic at the Cologne-Bonn airport, and published pictures of several activists with their hands glued to the runway
The gene therapy meets the main goal of showing non-inferiority compared to the Factor VIII replacement therapy in reducing the annual bleeding rate in patients
The record had last been set for four consecutive days in a row in early July 2023; before that, the hottest day was in August 2016
Seoul to mobilise chemical response teams in the escalating tit-for-tat propaganda war
354 passengers and 31 vessels were stranded in ports while airlines cancelled 13 flights on Wednesday
The protesters, organised by activist group Jewish Voice for Peace, wore red T-shirts bearing the phrases 'not in our name' and 'Jews say stop arming Israel'
Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee on Monday when she secured a majority of delegates to the party convention in August