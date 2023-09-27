North Korea to expel US soldier over illegal border crossing

The Russian president describes 2024 as the "year of the family" in a message that did not mention Ukraine
North Korea has decided to expel American soldier Travis King who it said has admitted to illegal intrusion into the country and was "disillusioned about unequal US society," state media KCNA said on Wednesday.
KCNA released the final results of an investigation into King's border crossing in July, after saying in its interim findings that he wanted refuge in North Korea or elsewhere because of maltreatment and racial discrimination within the army. "King confessed that he illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK as he harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US army and was disillusioned about the unequal U.S. society," KCNA said.
DPRK is the initials of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Authorities have decided to expel King under the country's law, KCNA said, but did not specify how, when or to where he would be expelled.
The US State Department and the White House could not be immediately reached for comment.
King, an army private, made a sudden dash into North Korea from the South on July 18 while on a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area on the heavily fortified border between the neighbours.
There have been several attempts by US soldiers stationed in South Korea to desert or defect to North Korea, but King's expulsion came relatively quickly compared to others who have spent years before being released from the reclusive country.
Kremlin says it attacked decision-making centres and military facilities in retaliation for Ukraine's bombardment of Belgorod
Along with Pacific island nations such as Kiribati and Samoa, it is one the first to reach the end of 2023
Eli Cohen will become energy minister as part of a pre-arranged ministerial rotation
Jubilant crowds will bid farewell to the hottest year on record, closing a turbulent 12 months marked by clever chatbots, climate crises and wrenching wars
Report says missiles hit a skating rink on the central Cathedral Square, a shopping centre, residential buildings and a car
More than 3,000 women who had already graduated from medical schools before the ban were barred from taking the board exams
Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards, saying such honours become meaningless at a time when wrestlers are struggling to get justice