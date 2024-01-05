UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

New visa-free entry policy may help add $25 billion to Indonesia's tourism industry

Travellers from UAE and 19 other countries may soon get visas on arrival in the Southeast Asian country

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Taman Ayun Temple, Bali
Taman Ayun Temple, Bali

Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 2:07 PM

Indonesia's tourism sector could potentially generate up to $25 billion in additional revenue through the implementation of a visa-free entry policy for foreigners, VNA news agency quoted the Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno as saying.

Sandiaga said the Indonesian government intends to extend this policy to visitors from 20 countries and territories with the objective of boosting tourist arrivals and driving economic growth via the tourism sector. Indonesia targets revenue of 200 trillion Rp (12.9 billion) from the tourism industry in 2024.

The 20 countries include Australia, China, India, South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Japan, Russia, Taiwan, New Zealand, Italy, Spain, and two Middle Eastern countries whose names were not disclosed.

Sandiaga said that each tourist from eligible countries will spend at least $5,000 during their stay in Indonesia.

In September, the Indonesian Justice Ministry initiated the implementation of the "golden visa" for international visitors, offering stay permits of up to 10 years based on their investment amounts in the country.

ALSO READ:


More news from World