Nepal Prime Minister Oli to take vote of confidence on Sunday

Nepal's newly appointed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (R) takes oath of office, administered by President Ram Chandra Poudel (L), as his predecessor Maoist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal looks on at the presidential house in Kathmandu on July 15. AFP

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 2:57 PM

Nepal's newly appointed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is set to take a vote of confidence on July 21, a week after he took over charge of the office.

Oli, 72, the chairman of the CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal--Unified Marxist Leninist), was appointed Prime Minister by President Ram Chandra Paudel on July 14 after his predecessor Pushpa Kamal Dahal lost a vote of confidence in parliament.

Oli was sworn in as the Prime Minister for his fourth term on July 15.

According to CPN-UML Chief Whip Mahesh Bartaula, Prime Minister Oli has informed the Parliament Secretariat about it stating that an early vote of confidence would help him work comfortably.

"As per the constitution, a Prime Minister is mandated to take the vote of confidence within 30 days of formal appointment over the post. Prime Minister Oli will be taking the vote of confidence on Sunday because it would give me more confidence and allow me to work properly," Bartaula confirmed to ANI over phone.

On July 12, Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel called on political parties in the Nepal Parliament to stake claim for the post of Prime Minister after Pushpa Kamal Dahal lost a trust motion.

The President had called for the claim of stake as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution.

On the same day, Oli staked claim for the prime minsterial post, he and Nepali Congress party President Sher Bahadur Deuba jointly signed an application for the President to appoint the UML chief as the country's new PM on Friday evening.

Oli, backed by the Nepali Congress and other smaller parties had on Friday submitted the signatures of 165 lawmakers claiming majority support in the parliament for the Prime Ministership.

The Constitution of Nepal mandates a Prime Minister to have the support of a majority of 138 members in the 275-strong House of Representatives to take over as Prime Minister.

Moreover, the Prime Minister is also mandated to take a vote of confidence within 30 days of appointment to prove support. Oli became the Prime Minister for the first time in October 2015, soon after the promulgation of the Constitution that year, and remained in power until August 2016. Right after the general election in 2017, Oli, who was able to usher in nationalist sentiment among the people siding with China, formed a government and remained in power from February 2018 to May 2021. Oli was again appointed Prime Minister under the constitutional provision of 76(3) from May 2021 to July 2021 after staking claim as the parliamentary leader of the largest party in parliament. While in power, Oli twice dissolved the Parliament but the Supreme Court issued a mandamus resinstating it. According to the July 2 deal between Congress chief Deuba and UML chairman Oli, the two parties will lead the government on a rotational basis until the next general elections in 2027.

The deal, however, has not been made public yet.