Nepal PM Oli secures two-thirds majority in vote of confidence

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli garnered a two-thirds majority in the vote of confidence motion tabled in parliament on Sunday.
Oli received 188 votes in the 275-member parliament, with 74 votes in opposition and one abstinent, the house Speaker announced. On Sunday, a total of 263 lawmakers were present at the meeting. The Prime Minister required at least 138 votes to win the trust motion.
"The number of honourable members of parliament present in today's vote division stands at 263. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, as per Article 76 (4) of the Constitution, presented the trust motion in the House of Representatives, the votes in favour stand at 188 votes, against the motion 74 and one abstinent," House Speaker Devraj Ghimire announced.
"The trust motion proposed by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli as per the Constitution of Nepal, Article 76(4), claims the confidence of the House of Representatives, which has 188 votes in support and that number is the majority on the basis of the number of members present in the meeting. I hereby announce that the proposal of trust motion filed by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been endorsed with majority," the House Speaker added.
Oli was appointed Prime Minister as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution, and the Prime Minister thus appointed must take a vote of confidence within 30 days. Oli was appointed as the Prime Minister by President Ramchandra Paudel on July 15 based on the signatures collected from 166 lawmakers.
Earlier while tabling the motion, Oli made public the content of the seven-point agreement reached between the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML earlier this month. Prime Minister Oli said that the agreement between the two major parties was part of the two largest parties' efforts to address the country's pressing issues.
