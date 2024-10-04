Nepal floods: Death toll rises to 241; India stands in solidarity, offers relief aid

Tila Kumari Humagain, 70, cries while being pictured as she asks for help standing in front of her collapsed house, which was swept away by the deadly flood following heavy rainfall, in Bhumidanda village of Panauti municipality, in Kavre, Nepal on October 1. Photo: Reuters files

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 9:38 AM

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to Nepal after the Himalayan nation was battered by heavy flooding and landslides in a massive disaster last week, and reaffirmed India's commitment to providing assistance in relief and reconstruction efforts.

In a gesture of solidarity, Srivastava conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and assured that 'India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal at this difficult time.'

"I convey on our behalf and the Government of India, sincere condolences for the recent floods that have caused tremendous loss of lives and damage to the property," the ambassador said.

"As Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a letter to KP (Sharma) Oli, the Prime Minister of Nepal; India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal at this difficult time, We are also ready to extend all possible assistance as required by the Government of Nepal for its relief and reconstruction efforts. We look forward, as in the past, to further cooperation in these efforts for our people," he added.

After the heavy rainfall since last week of September, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority recently issued warnings of possible heavy rainfall across various locations in Bagmati and Koshi, urging people to exercise caution while travelling.

Issuing a notice, the authority warned that heavy rainfall is expected till Friday. "After the heavy rainfall since last week of September, land mass in various locations have weakened and light rainfall can also contribute to further destruction resulting in landslides and flash floods," the authority stated in the notice.

The authority has also alerted people to be cautious before travelling. It also has requested all to take shelter in safer places along the highway in case of heavy rain. The warning comes after the Weather Forecasting Division said that monsoon winds are currently affecting the country.

The death toll from the rain-induced disaster, which began last Saturday, has risen to 241, with 29 still missing, according to the Armed Police Force (APF).

According to the hydrology department's readings on September 28, three weather stations in Kavrepalanchowk recorded record-high rainfall. Khopasi weather station recorded 331.6mm, Panchkhal recorded 232.5mm, and Dhulikhel recorded 224.6mm of rain.

On the same day, 22 other weather stations across Nepal also recorded record rainfall, despite earlier projections that the country would receive above-average rainfall this year.

Nepal, home to nine of the world's ten highest peaks, had already anticipated above-average rainfall this year, with 1.8 million people expected to be affected.