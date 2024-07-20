E-Paper

NEET-UG paper leak: Two medical students among 3 more arrested by CBI

Earlier on July 18, the CBI arrested four students from AIIMS Patna in the case

By ANI

File photo used for illustrative purposes
Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 7:45 PM

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three more persons in Patna in connection with the ongoing investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak case, agency sources said on Saturday.

According to the CBI sources, two among the three arrested persons, identified as Kumar Manglam Bishnoi and Deepender Kumar are students of Bharatpur Medical College.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The technical surveillance has confirmed their presence in Hazaribagh on the day of the exam, the sources said.


They further said that the third accused, identified as Shashi Kumar Paswan, who was also arrested today was providing all kinds of support to the kingpin.

Earlier on July 18, the CBI arrested four students from AIIMS Patna in the case. The four accused identified as Karan Jain, Kumar Sanu, Rahul Anand and Chandan Singh used to solve papers for the main accused, Pankaj Kumar Singh who was arrested on July 16.

Another accused Raju Singh was also arrested alongwith Pankaj Singh on July 16. Pankaj is a civil engineer and graduated from NIT Jamshedpur.

Earlier on July 12, 13 persons were sent to CBI custody by the Patna High Court in the case.

The CBI took over the investigation following widespread protests and demands to scrap the test over alleged irregularities in the entrance exam conducted on May 5 earlier this year by the National Testing Agency.

