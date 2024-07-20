NEET-UG exam case: India announces state-wise, centre-wise results for medical entrance

Dominguez, who has Xeroderma Pigmentosum, wears protective clothing and uses a UV meter to avoid severe sunburns
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday declared the state-wise and centre-wise data of the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 on the official website.
The Supreme Court on July 18 directed the NTA to announce the results of the NEET-UG by July 20.
The applicants will be able to check and download their results on the official website.
A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra ordered that results should be published separately, city-wise and centre-wise, by 12 noon on Saturday.
The apex court passed the direction to the NTA after the petitioners-students urged it to direct the testing agency to publish the result of all students to bring in some transparency.
The top court in its order stated, "The petitioners have submitted that it would be appropriate if the results of the NEET-UG 24 exam is published on the website so as to bring about some transparency on the centre-wise marks obtained by candidates. We direct the NTA to publish the marks obtained by students in the NEET-UG 2024 exam while at the same time ensuring that the identity of the students is masked. The results should be declared in relation to each centre and city separately."
The bench said it will continue the hearing of pleas alleging paper leak and malpractice in NEET-UG 2024 exams, on July 22.
NEET-UG examination, conducted by NTA, is the pathway for admissions into MBBS, BDS and AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.
The NEET-UG, 2024 was held across 4,750 centres on May 5 and around 24 lakh candidates appeared in it. During the hearing, the country's top court posed several questions to NTA regarding alleged paper leak and malpractices in NEET exam.
The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the exam, has faced severe criticism, leading to several protests and legal actions.
