Mpox virus: Philippines says recent case is mild variant

It's the first trip to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since diplomatic relations were established more than three decades back
The Philippines' health minister said on Wednesday a recently detected mpox case in the Southeast Asian nation is of the mild Clade 2 variant and not the newer variant that has spread rapidly in Africa.
"The mpox we found was the original variety and probably it could have been circulating in our community," Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa told ANC news channel.
The Southeast Asian nation on Monday announced its first mpox case this year. The Philippines has now had 10 laboratory-confirmed case since July 2022.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The patient, a 33-year-old Filipino male who had no travel history outside the Philippines, is recovering in hospital, Herbosa said, adding that all nine previously infected Filipinos had also recovered.
The World Health Organisation last week declared mpox a global public health emergency, its highest form of alert, for the second time in two years, because of an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that had spread to neighbouring countries.
The disease, caused by the monkeypox virus, leads to flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. It is usually mild but can kill, with children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV, all at higher risk of complications.
ALSO READ:
It's the first trip to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since diplomatic relations were established more than three decades back
The virus has swept across the Democratic Republic of Congo, killing more than 570 people so far this year
Italian authorities have opened a probe into the incident, while the UK's marine accident investigation branch is sending four inspectors to Palermo
Top US diplomat says Israel accepts Gaza proposal, urges Hamas to do same
Guanabara Bay battles pollution not only from visiting vessels and oil rig accidents, but also from old ships abandoned in its waters and runoff from cities
Tens of thousands of displaced people have taken refuge in schools since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7
Over the next decade, roughly 300 million Chinese will retire — almost the equivalent of the entire US population, according to Euromonitor
Mediators are urging Israel and Hamas to agree a ceasefire deal that would help secure the release of remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails