Mpox virus: Pakistan reports first case of 2025

Pakistan has reported its first case of viral disease Monkeypox, also known as Mpox, in 2025, ARY News reported. The patient was identified through screening at the Peshawar airport on January 24, according to a Pakistan Ministry of Health spokesperson.

The patient has been taken to Services Hospital in Peshawar for treatment. The latest case takes the total number of Mpox cases in Pakistan to 10 since the health emergency was declared.

Pakistan's Ministry of Health has said that effective measures are being taken to protect the people from Mpox.

The disease typically starts with a rash that appears one to three days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of body. The rash progresses through several stages like vesicles, macules, papules, pustules, and scabs.