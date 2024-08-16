Mpox virus detected in Pakistan, health authorities say

Photo: AFP

Pakistan has detected three patients with the mpox virus, the health department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said on Friday.

The World Health Organisation has declare recent outbreak of the disease as a public health emergency of international concern after a new variant of the virus has been identified.