More than 36,000 evacuated in China due to Typhoon Haikui

Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 8:03 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 8:05 PM

More than 36,000 people in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province, have been temporarily evacuated as Typhoon Haikui brought heavy rainstorms, authorities said Wednesday.

According to Xinhua, as of 7 a.m on Wednesday, torrential rains had inflicted damage to 147 townships in the city, leading to more than 552 million yuan (about 76.7 million U.S. dollars), according to the city's flood control and drought control headquarters.

Multiple areas of the city experienced heavy rainstorms starting from 9 p.m on Tuesday, with cumulative precipitation from 9 p.m on Tuesday to 5 a.m on Wednesday breaking three-hour and six-hour maximum rainfall records of the Wushan national weather station.

Primary schools, middle schools, kindergartens and extracurricular training institutions remained suspended on Wednesday, and urban buses, subways, trains and airport shuttle buses temporarily suspended operations. Resorts and parks were temporarily closed.

Fujian Province raised the emergency response for heavy rains to Level II at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

