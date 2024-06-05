Modi's BJP alliance and Congress-led bloc to hold meetings in a bid to form govt

Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 8:43 AM

The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet on Wednesday, a day after the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Prime Minister, on Tuesday evening, said the NDA would form the next government.

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc are set to hold meetings on Wednesday to chalk out strategies for future courses of political action.

The Election Commission declared all the results for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99 on Wednesday morning by posting the result of votes polled in Beed constituency, Mahrashtra.

The Union Cabinet is likely to meet today at around 11.30am in Delhi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The NDA leaders will meet at Prime Minister Modi's residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg today. The meeting is scheduled to take place at around 3.30pm.

Key leaders like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu are expected to attend the NDA meeting.

The INDIA bloc meeting will be held in the national capital at around 6pm.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.