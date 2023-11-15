Missing Filipina beauty queen was physically abused, had an affair with married cop: Police

Photo: Instagram

Evidence gathered by the Philippine police have revealed more details about circumstances that could have been related to the disappearance of beauty queen Catherine Camilon.

Camilon, who has been missing since October 12, was reportedly in a relationship with the cop identified as Police Major Allan De Castro, according to testimonies that investigators revealed to local media on Tuesday.

There were also screenshots that indicated the beauty queen could have been physically abused, the authorities added.

Another evidence suggested that she told the cop's wife that he was having an affair.

"Based on the exchange of messages with Catherine and the cop, it can be read that the beauty queen had been physically hurt once," Col Jacinto Malinao of the Philippine National Police (PNP) said in a radio interview.

"Second, it seemed like the cop got angry after Catherine told De Castro's wife that he was having an affair," Malinao added.

This angle, he said, is being considered as a primary motive behind Camilon's disappearance.

On the day her family last heard from her, Camilon was reportedly about to break up with De Castro — and this could have been the reason why the two supposedly met, authorities told Philippine media.

The police have recently filed charges of kidnapping and illegal detention against De Castro, his driver and bodyguard Jeffrey Magpantay, and two other men.

With the beauty queen missing for over a month now, the police said they were "expecting the worst" on her condition.

It was previously reported that two witnesses claimed to have spotted Camilon in a "bloodied" state as she was being transferred from one vehicle to another. Police earlier said she could have been hit with a gun on the head or, worse, could have been shot in the car.

Camilon is a public school teacher who recently competed in Miss Grand Philippines earlier this year.

