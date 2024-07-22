Marcos says Philippines 'cannot yield' in territorial disputes

In more than two centuries of democracy, American voters have elected only one Black president and never a woman
The Philippines "cannot yield" in territorial disputes, President Ferdinand Marcos said on Monday, after a series of escalating confrontations with Beijing in the South China Sea.
"The Philippines cannot yield. The Philippines cannot waver," Marcos said in his annual State of the Nation address to Congress.
Manila is locked in a longstanding territorial dispute with Beijing over parts of the strategic waterway through which trillions of dollars worth of trade passes annually.
Without naming China in his speech, Marcos said the Philippines would continue to "find ways to de-escalate tensions in contested areas...without compromising our position and our principles".
His remarks came after the Philippines and China agreed to a "provisional arrangement" for resupply missions to Filipino troops stationed at Second Thomas Shoal, which has been the focus of violent clashes in recent months.
Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea and asserts its stance by deploying coast guard and other vessels to patrol the disputed waters and reefs.
