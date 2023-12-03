Marcos condemns bomb attack by 'foreign terrorists' in southern Philippines

Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 11:06 AM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos condemned on Sunday a bombing attack by "foreign terrorists" on a Catholic mass in the southern Philippines that left at least three people dead.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the senseless and most heinous acts perpetrated by foreign terrorists upon the Mindanao State University (MSU) and Marawi communities early this Sunday morning," Marcos said in a statement.

