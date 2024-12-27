Manmohan Singh passes away: India to declare 7-day national mourning after former PM's demise

Photo: Reuters file

All government programmes in India scheduled for Friday are to be cancelled following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, sources said.

Additionally, as per sources, national mourning of seven days is to be declared. The cabinet is to meet at 11am to offer condolences. Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites are to be conducted with full state honours, they added.

Meanwhile, a seven-day mourning has been announced in Karnataka after Manmohan Singh's demise. "A government holiday has been declared tomorrow, December 27," Karnataka CMO said in a statement.

Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92, due to age-related medical conditions.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and leaders across the political spectrum condoled Manmohan Singh's death.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8.06pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51pm," AIIMS Delhi stated.