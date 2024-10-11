Manila airport hikes prices for VIP services; charges increase from Dh250 to Dh9,000

Photo: Reuters file

The Philippines' Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) is increasing its charges for meet-and-assist services. Now, travellers who wish to get 'VIP treatment' and skip the queues have to pay up to Php140,000 (about Dh9,000), authorities announced on Thursday.

The higher fees and revised VIP protocols — typically granted to celebrities and high-profile passengers — were the latest changes introduced since the privately owned New Naia Infrastructure Corp (NNIC) took over the airport's management.

Naia's meet-and-assist services used to cost only Php800 (Dh51) to Php4,032 (Dh256). With the new protocols, the rates were hiked by as much as 900 per cent, starting at Php8,000 (about Dh500) and reaching Dh140,000 (about Dh9,000), depending on the number of passengers.

NNIC said the decision was taken to "discourage the service's misuse". It argued that with the previous minimal charges, "any passenger could bypass regular airport procedures".

"This not only created potential security vulnerabilities but also led to operational inefficiencies and an unfair advantage for those who could afford to pay," it added.

The new rate of Php8,000 per passenger includes only the guide service departure flights. More expensive services include access passes for coordinators and vehicle passes. These start at Php50,000 for up to nine passengers; Php100,000 for 10 to 20 passengers; and increases to Php140,000 for 21 to 30 passengers.

“Our ultimate goal is to create a seamless and efficient airport experience where the need for VIP treatment ... becomes unnecessary. We want every traveller to enjoy an effortless journey through Naia, regardless of their status,” the airport operator said.

Besides the new rates, NNIC also laid down new guidelines for VIP services.

Non-passengers will no longer be permitted to provide meet-and-greet services or accompany departing VIPs, it said.