Malaysia detains oil tanker involved in collision

Malaysia has detained a large oil tanker that collided with another vessel off its coast and fled the scene, the coast guard said on Sunday.
The Sao Tome and Principe-flagged Ceres I tanker had collided with the Singapore-flagged Hafnia Nile two days ago, causing both ships to catch fire, the coast guard said in a statement.
The Ceres I then illegally left the location of the collision and turned off its tracking system, it added.
A maritime air and sea search was immediately activated by Malaysian authorities.
"Malaysia has successfully located and detained the Ceres I together with two tugboats that were towing it" off the country's eastern coast, Zin Azman Mohamad Yunus, the coast guard's search and rescue commander, said in the statement.
He did not say why the Ceres I had fled, but said further investigations will be carried out.
Singapore authorities said on Friday that 36 crew members from both vessels were rescued, but 26 remained on the Ceres I to fight the fire.
Aerial surveys conducted by the Malaysian coast guard, meanwhile, found an oil spill covering five square nautical miles (17 square kilometres) at the scene of the collision.
One in seven American adults under 35 think daily sunscreen use is more harmful than direct sun exposure: Survey
