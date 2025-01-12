Malala Yousafzai tells leaders not to 'legitimise' Taliban at girls education summit in Pakistan

Photo: Reuters file

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai urged Muslim leaders on Sunday not to legitimise the Afghan Taliban government and to "show true leadership" over their assault on women's rights.

"Do not legitimise them," she said at a summit focused on girls' education in Islamic nations being held in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.

"As Muslim leaders, now is the time to raise your voices, use your power. You can show true leadership. You can show true Islam," said 27-year-old Yousafzai.

The two-day conference has brought together ministers and education officials from dozens of Muslim-majority countries, backed by the Muslim World League (MWL).

Since sweeping back to power in 2021, the Taliban government has imposed an austere version of Islamic law that the United Nations has labelled "gender apartheid". Afghanistan is the only country in the world where girls are banned from secondary school and university.

Delegates from Afghanistan's Taliban government did not attend the event despite being invited, Pakistan Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui told AFP on Saturday.

"Simply put, the Taliban do not see women as human beings," Yousafzai told the conference. "They cloak their crimes in cultural and religious justification."

Muhammad al-Issa, a Saudi cleric and MWL secretary general, on Saturday told the summit that "those who say that girls' education is un-Islamic are wrong".

Yousafzai also highlighted the impact of wars in Yemen, Sudan and Gaza on schooling.

"In Gaza, Israel has decimated the entire education system," she said. "I will continue to call out Israel's violations of international law and human rights."

Pakistan's state PTV channel censored a portion of her speech which alluded to a mass deportation scheme by Islamabad launched in 2023 that has seen hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals leave under threat of arrest.

"I cannot imagine an Afghan girl or an Afghan woman being forced back into the system that denies her future," she told the conference in remarks cut from the air.

Yousafzai was shot in the face by the Pakistani Taliban when she was a 15-year-old schoolgirl in 2012, amid her campaigning for female education rights.

Her activism earned her the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, and she has since become a global advocate for women and girls' education rights.

While there is outcry in much of the international community over the Taliban government curbs, nations are divided over how to engage with Kabul's rulers on the issue.