Magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border

The quake was at a depth of 10 km

By Reuters

Published: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 10:46 PM

A magnitude 7.01 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Tuesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ)said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

