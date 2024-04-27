UAE

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Japan's island

The quake was at a depth of 503.2 km

By Reuters

Published: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 3:55 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Japan's Bonin Islands, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.

The quake was at a depth of 503.2 km (312.7 miles), USGS said.


The US National Tsunami Warning Centre said there was no tsunami warning from the quake, based on available data.

