Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Indonesia

The quake occurred at 8.29pm UAE time

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 8:58 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia on Saturday, as per the National Centre of Meteorology.

The quake occurred at 8.29pm UAE time. As per AFP, the quake rocked Indonesia's Java island.


Web Desk

