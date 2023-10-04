Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Philippines: UAE's NCM

An Indian Navy warship intercepted the Liberian-flagged MV Lila Norfolk bulk carrier less than a day after it received a report about the hijack
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit the Philippines at 3.21pm (UAE time) today, October 4, according to an advisory released by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The temblor was detected by the stations of the National Seismic Network of the UAE's NCM.
According to the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences, the quake was recorded in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao.
Dylan Butler, a 17-year-old student, unleashed terror at Perry High School, armed with a shotgun and a handgun
Astrobotic Technology is up first with a planned liftoff of a lander on Monday aboard a brand new rocket
Possible dates suggested for the vote include May 2, coinciding with local elections
The addition of five countries, including Saudi Arabia, has doubled the alliance - an economic force accounting for a combined GDP of $28.5 trillion
The quakes, the largest of which had a magnitude of 7.6, started a fire and collapsed buildings on the west coast of Japan’s main island, Honshu
The Russian president calls Ukrainian attack on Belgorod a terrorist act