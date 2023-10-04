Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Philippines: UAE's NCM

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 3:58 PM

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit the Philippines at 3.21pm (UAE time) today, October 4, according to an advisory released by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The temblor was detected by the stations of the National Seismic Network of the UAE's NCM.

According to the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences, the quake was recorded in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao.

