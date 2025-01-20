Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits Taiwan

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck southern Taiwan on Monday near the city of Chiayi, the island's weather administration said.

The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 9.4km (6 miles), according to the weather administration.

According to UAE's National Seismic Network stations of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the quake hit Taiwan at 8.17pm UAE time.

Photo: Instagram/NCM

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

Earlier in the day, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake also struck Mindoro, Philippines, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).