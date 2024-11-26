Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Japan

The UAE's seismic network has recorded a 6.1-magnitude earthquake in Japan on Tuesday, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The tremor was detected at 5.47pm, UAE time.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre has also recorded a magnitude 6.2 earthquake near the west coast of Honshu, Japan.

The earthquake was at a depth of 8 km (5 miles).

No tsunami warning was issued, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.