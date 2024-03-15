Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Japan's Fukushima

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 9:58 AM

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 hit eastern Japan early on Friday, Reuters reported, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture, where strong tremors were recorded, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

