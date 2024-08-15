Magnitude 5.7 earthquake rattles Taiwan

The government has already earmarked 4.7 million euros for the eight towns hit by the fires, with pay-outs for households and individuals affected by the disaster
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's northeastern county of Yilan on Thursday, the island's central weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage.
The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 9 km, the weather administration said, and was just off its northeastern shore.
Subway services in Taipei continued at a lower speed immediately after the quake, authorities said.
Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
Taiwan recorded its biggest earthquake in at least 25 years in April which killed nine people and injured more than 900.
The monoclonal antibody, to be sold under brand name Vyloy, can recognise and attach itself to certain cancer cells to destroy them
The water on the base, which has 4,300 soldiers and 1,200 civilian employees, may have been contaminated after someone forced their way into the premises
In the past 24 hours, the army said it had 'struck over 40' sites across Gaza
Khelif earlier addressed what she called a 'relentless campaign' on Monday and thanked the Algerian people who 'gave her strength' during the ordeal
Police believed the candies were the byproduct of an international drug trafficking operation
One in five children live in areas that are registering 'at least double the number of extremely hot days every year' compared to 60 years ago
Pollution, climate change and its overuse are threatening the existence of one of the most unique stretches of water in the world