Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits southern Philippines

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the southern island of Mindanao, Philippines, GFZ said on Thursday, just hours after an earthquake of similar magnitude damaged buildings and a road in a town in central Philippines.

The quake's depth was 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).

Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which is located in the Pacific Ocean's "Ring of Fire", where volcanic activity and quakes frequently occur.

Earlier today, a shallow offshore temblor with a magnitude of 5.8 rocked the town of San Francisco in Leyte province, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs) said in a bulletin.

The agency had recorded at least 45 aftershocks from the tremor.

Police major Barnie Catig, the town's police chief, said the earthquake was brief but strong. "It was strong, some of the picture frames in our shelves fell off," Catig said by phone.