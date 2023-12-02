UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Bangladesh

The quake occurred on Saturday morning at a depth of 55km

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 9:18 AM

An earthquake, of magnitude 5.6 on the richter scale struck Bangladesh on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The quake occurred on Saturday morning at 09:05:31 IST (7.35am UAE time) and was reported at a depth of 55km.

No casualties have been reported. More details are awaited.

ALSO READ:


More news from World