Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts Telangana's Mulugu

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolted the Mulugu district of Telangana on Wednesday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the tremor was recorded at around 7.27am (local time) on Wednesday and was centred around the Mulugu region at a depth of 40 km.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited.

There are four Seismic zones in India - Zone II, Zone III, Zone IV and Zone V. Zone V expects the highest level of seismicity, whereas Zone II is associated with the lowest level of seismicity. Telangana is grouped in Zone II, which is a low intensity zone.