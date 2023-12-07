UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks Philippines days after deadly temblor

Though no damage has been reported so far, residents should brace for aftershocks, authorities say

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Residents fetch water next to a destroyed house in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur province, following a 7.6-magnitude earthquake late on December 2. — AFP
Residents fetch water next to a destroyed house in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur province, following a 7.6-magnitude earthquake late on December 2. — AFP

Published: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 10:06 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck the southern Philippine province of Surigao del Sur on Thursday afternoon (morning, UAE time), the country's authorities reported.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the earthquake at 12.45pm (8.45am, UAE time) in the province's Marihatag town. It was widely felt in Bisig, Surigao del Sur.

Phivolcs said that while no damage was expected but residents should brace for aftershocks.

The temblor comes just a few days after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake killed three people in the nearby Hinatuan town. The province is currently under a state of calamity, according to local media reports.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World
Mapping the future of ESG at COP28

world

Mapping the future of ESG at COP28

As the global race to achieve net-zero emissions intensifies, firms looking to form new alliances and partnerships must be able to outline their ESG strategy and, crucially, explain how they plan to execute it

world