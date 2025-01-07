Magnitude 3.1 earthquake hits China's Sichuan province hours after Tibet's powerful shake

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake jolted Luding county in China's Sichuan province on Tuesday, hours after a powerful shake claimed the lives of at least 95 people and injured 130 in Tibet.

The 6.8 earthquake struck the northern foothills of the Himalayas near one of Tibet's holiest cities, damaging buildings around Shigatse and sending people running into the streets in neighbouring Nepal and India.

The temblor at 9.05am (01.05GMT) had an epicentre depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the China Earthquake Networks Centre said, revising the magnitude from an earlier 6.9.

Tremors were felt in Nepal's capital Kathmandu some 400 km (250 miles) away, where residents ran from their houses.