Look: Pakistanis in UAE celebrate Independence Day, country's first-ever Olympic gold

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s historic achievement at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he secured Pakistan’s first-ever Olympic gold, has become a monumental moment not just for sports in the South-Asian country but also for its national pride for Pakistanis in the UAE.

The 27-year-old’s triumph resonated deeply with the spirit of the Pakistan Independence Day celebrations in the UAE, serving as a reminder of the nation’s potential on the global stage.

This victory was particularly symbolic as it coincided with Independence Day celebrations ahead of 14 August (actual day), which was held in Dubai at the World Trade Centre on Sunday.

Around 10,000 people who gathered at the venue witnessed a 12-hour long cultural and musical extravaganza.

Different groups extended heartfelt congratulations to the Javelin thrower who won gold.

Pakistani Riders Group

Mirza Khud, Founder of Pakistani Riders Group (PRG) who was present at the venue with 52 bikers said, “The 27-year-old has brought immense pride to our country. This achievement is being celebrated worldwide. Winning a gold medal at the Olympics is a historic accomplishment that enhances our nation’s standing. It feels like a breath of fresh air for every Pakistani."

"On behalf of the Pakistani riders' community here in the UAE, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Arshad Nadeem. This monumental victory that took place just before our Independence Day celebrations also act as a unifying force for everyone,” he added.

The Bikers group that rides every weekend not only explores locations within the UAE but also travels to destinations such as Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar on their Honda Gold Wings, Harley-Davidsons, and other sports bikes.

“Once the weather starts getting better in the UAE, we will commence our pan-GCC rides again. Today, the Bikers’ group is part of the parade showcasing our unity and strength and encouraging people to be a part it,” added Khud.

The vibrant programme included cultural performances, musical shows, and traditional activities that showcased the rich heritage and contributions of the Pakistani community to the UAE’s development.

The event was organized by the “Emirates Loves Pakistan” page in collaboration with the Pakistan Association Dubai, Dubai Police, and Dubai World Trade Centre.

Several expats from Sharjah started their commute early to mark the biggest ever Pakistani Independence celebrations in Dubai.

Mudassar Nasir Abbassi, a UAE expat for ten years said, “I have come with a group of 12 people. This includes my family and friends. I have been up since early morning. This event is being held for the first time on such a big scale. I woke my daughters up at 7.30am and we got ready to start from Sharjah soon after.”

“We are looking forward to the day’s events like cake cutting, flag hoisting, National Anthem, the grand parade, food stalls, cultural corner, and the retail stalls. All this is good exposure for our children, many of whom were born here and have barely lived and known much about our home country. We are thankful to the UAE for this opportunity. This highlights the strong and long-standing connections between the UAE and Pakistan” added Abbassi.

Similarly, 11-year-old Rida Irfan wore traditional attire to mark the event. Her vibrant outfit was tailored at home, especially for the occasion.

“The Pashtun culture inspires us; we wanted to display the Pashtun culture instead of the Lahori culture today. We are not looking to perform; however, we have dressed up for the celebrations. We stitched these dresses at home. This outfit has all the colours of Pakistan,” she said.

The event was also graced by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, along with diplomats and prominent figures from the Pakistani community.