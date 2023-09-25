Look: Pakistani couple become first duo to climb world’s 8th highest peak Mount Manaslu

Tedros declared an end to Covid-19 as an international public health emergency in May
A Pakistani couple, Ahmed and Anum Uzair, reached the summit of Mount Manaslu, the eighth-highest mountain in the world, on Sunday. They have become the first couple from the country to achieve the feat, according to media reports.
Nepal-based mountaineering company Seven Summit Treks, which organised the climb, confirmed the Pakistani couple’s record in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
According to the company, Ahmed and Anum Uzair from Lahore climbed the 8,163 metre-peak on the morning of September 24 along with three sherpas — Pasang Sherpa, Pasang Dukpa Sherpa, and Pastenji Sherpa.
“Congratulations to Ahmed and Anum Uzair who successfully climbed the eighth highest peak, Mt. Manaslu (8163m), this morning. They are the first Pakistani couple to achieve (climb 8000m peak) this feat,” the tweet read.
Alpine Club Pakistan Secretary Karrar Haidri told a local news outlet that Ahmed and Anum Uzair “have created history” and that Pakistan “feels incredibly proud” of their “outstanding accomplishment”.
People have congratulated the couple on the micro-blogging platform.
“Congratulations to both of you for setting a classy example. Wish you a safe journey home,” a user wrote.
Pakistani climber Shehroze Kashif has also shared a note for Ahmed and Anum Uzair. “Anum and Uzair you did it. What a piece of news to wake up to! It's truly an outstanding achievement.”
Located in the west-central part of Nepal, Mount Manaslu is one of the eight-thousander mountains of the world that was first scaled back in 1956. It takes approximately 65 days to make it to the summit of the mountain which is about 12.2km from the base camp.
Nepal is also home to Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain peak, which has a height of 8,850 metres.
Last week, Dubai-based mountaineer Naila Kiani scaled Mount Manaslu that marked her ninth ascent of an 8,000-metre peak. She reached the summit at 6.15am (UAE time) on September 21 after starting the climb at 6pm a day before. Kiana completed the trek throughout the night, climbing for 12 hours.
