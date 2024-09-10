Look: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince attends India-UAE Business Forum in Mumbai

Photos: WAM

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 7:24 PM

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attended the India-UAE Business Forum in Mumbai, India.

The event is organised by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the UAE Embassy in India, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in India.

Held under the theme "Beyond CEPA: Innovation and Future Ready Economies", the forum focused on healthcare, biotechnology, renewable energy, sustainability, AI, logistics and supply chains, and agricultural technology.

During the forum, Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed the significance of the UAE-India CEPA in stimulating bilateral economic growth, as well as the UAE's commitment to further developing economic ties with India, enhancing cross-border trade and easing access to key markets through a seamless, business-friendly ecosystem.

He highlighted that the CEPA established between the UAE and India aligns with the leadership's vision to further strengthen sustainable economic collaboration and development.

During the forum, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince witnessed the exchange of agreements and launch of initiatives to nurture bilateral economic growth.

During the forum, G42 presented its Hindi large language model (LLM), NANDA, developed to benefit local communities and drive the adoption of advanced technologies and support the growth of India's AI ecosystem.

Among other agreements, Lulu Group, a hypermarket and supermarket retail chain headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has partnered with the Government of India's Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority to source and import Indian organic produce in the UAE.

AD Ports Group and the Government of India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways have collaborated on the development of a virtual trade corridor between the UAE and India.

International Resources Holding RSC LTD, a natural resources extractive company based in the UAE, and Oil India Limited signed a strategic partnership agreement to collaborate on opportunities in the mining sector.

UAE-based aircraft maintenance organisation Global Jet Technic signed agreements with Indian airline companies InterGlobe Aviation Services, Air India and Akasa Air, to provide aircraft line maintenance services for their fleets at international airports inside the UAE, including Zayed International Airport.

Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Confederation of Indian Industry entered a collaboration to enhance investment opportunities for the private sector in both the UAE and India, facilitating exchange of pertinent information on economic development to foster increased commercial cooperation and broaden avenues for economic and industrial growth. The agreement also covers expansion of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Business Connect Platform.

Finally, Rorix Holdings, a global trading and trade facilitation company, signed a cooperation agreement with Indian logistics company Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited to integrate advanced technologies into India's infrastructure. Rorix Holdings also partnered with the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association to facilitate the trading of precious metals.

The forum took place as part of a diverse and comprehensive agenda during Sheikh Khaled's official visit to India.