As it happened: India’s Aditya-L1 blasts off to the Sun in historic expedition

India's space agency has taken aim at another milestone today with the launch of a probe to study the Sun.
If successful, the latest mission from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be the first by any Asian nation to be placed in solar orbit.
Aditya-L1 will carry scientific instruments to observe the Sun's outermost layers, blasting off at 10.20am UAE time for its four-month journey.
11.24am: Mission accomplished!
Aditya L1 satellite has been injected into orbit. Its will continue its journey towards the L1 vantage point.
11.20am: Thrust cutoff achieved
The thrust cutoff for the fourth stage of PSLV has been achieved, the range operations director has informed.
The separation event of Aditya-L1 spacecraft is highly anticipated next.
11.15am: No-visibility zone entered
Aditya-L1 enters another no-visibility zone. The Aditya-L1 will perform manoeuvers in the Earth's orbit first, before it heads towards the vantage point.
11.09am: Tracking resumed
Tracking has now resumed as the Aditya-L1 comes back into visible range. Data has been updated to reflect real-time information.
The fourth stage is normal.
For approximately 26 minutes that the spacecraft was not visible by ground stations, data has been updated by extrapolation.
10.55am: Here's why ISRO is studying the Sun
Explaining the reasons to study the Sun, ISRO said it emits radiation in nearly all wavelengths along with various energetic particles and magnetic fields.
The atmosphere of the Earth as well as its magnetic field acts as a protective shield and blocks harmful wavelength radiations. In order to detect such radiation, solar studies are carried out from space.
The major objectives of the mission include understanding the Coronal Heating and Solar Wind Acceleration, the initiation of Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), near-earth space weather and the solar wind distribution.
10.47am: No visibility zone
An expert panel is now discussing the launch and mission as Aditya L1 enters a no-visibility zone. It will not be visible for 27 minutes.
According to experts, the payloads will provide new information that was previously unavailable. The Aditya L1 will also understand the impact of solar flares on Earth.
10.37am: Take a look at what the payloads are meant to do
The performance of the Aditya-L1 vehicle is normal so far.
Until later updates, take a look at what the payloads are supposed to study.
10.25am: Third stage ignited
The third stage of PSLV is operational developing nominal thrust, five minutes into the launch. The performance of the third stage is also normal.
10.23am: First stage separated
After the successful launch of the Aditya-L1, the first stage has been separated and the second stage's performance is also normal.
A payload fairing covering the spacecraft has also separated successfully. It is heading on it's predicted path.
10.20am: Lift off!
The PSLV-C57/ Aditya L1 space craft lifts off Earth, beginning its four-month long journey to Langrage point. It will be placed in a halo orbit there.
10.05am: 15 minutes to go!
Mission director has authorised the launch of the PSLV-C57/ Aditya L1 mission. The automatic launch sequence has been set in motion.
10.02am: Aditya L1 to have clear view of sun
The Aditya L1 will be able to see the sun clearly without any eclipses or interruptions, the narrator informs viewers that are watching the livestream.
The spacecraft will perform orbital maneuvers by using its LAM to reach Sun-Earth Lagrange point L1 which is 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, in a halo orbit.
9.55am: ISRO shows building of PSLV C57
A video of the vehicle assembly building is being broadcast over the live broadcast by ISRO. The seven payloads were shown being stacked and secured.
9.35am: What the payloads will carry
The spacecraft carries seven scientific payloads for the systematic study of the Sun.
All payloads are indigenously developed in collaboration with various ISRO Centres and Scientific Institutes.
Each payload performs a different function, here's what they do:
9.21am: Interesting facts on the mission
Here are some fun facts on the iconic mission set to take place in an hour!
9.15am: India all set to launch first mission to Sun
Ahead of the launch of ISRO's first space venture to study the sun astronomer and Professor RC Kapoor said that the most important instrument on the Aditya-L1 mission launch will study the corona of the Sun.
Aditya L1 will carry seven different payloads, which will conduct a detailed study of the Sun. Four of these payloads will observe the light from the Sun while the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.
It will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (or L1), which is 1.5 million km away from the Earth in the direction of the sun. It is expected to cover the distance in four months' time.
The largest and technically most challenging payload on Aditya-L1 is the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph or VELC.
Major objectives of India’s solar mission include the study of the physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism, the solar wind acceleration, coupling and dynamics of the solar atmosphere, solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy, and origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) and flares and near-earth space weather.
