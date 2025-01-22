Lanterns light up southern Chinese city ahead of Lunar New Year

People walk past a tree decorated with lanterns ahead of the Lunar New Year of the Snake, at a new year lantern fair in Fuzhou, in eastern China’s Fujian province on January 21, 2025. – AFP

Dozens of giant lanterns in the shape of mythical creatures, flowers and legendary characters light up the night sky in southern China -- a dreamlike spectacle to mark the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.

As night falls in the southern Chinese city of Fuzhou, lanterns -- some of them 10 metres high -- transform Hongguang Lake Park into a fantastical land of orange dragons, majestic sailboats, fish with sparkling turquoise scales and goddesses with angelic faces.

"Aren't these lanterns cool?" Lei Haoxin, a 17-year-old tourist wrapped up in a parka due to the cool weather, said.

"Super beautiful, right? We found the place thanks to Douyin," he explained, referring to China's version of TikTok.

"Usually, when we spot something interesting via the app, we try to go there," he explained.

Fuzhou is the capital of Fujian province, known throughout China for keeping many traditional New Year events alive.

Many lanterns are drawn from traditional folklore -- one features the likeness of Mazu, a sea deity popular across southern China, Taiwan and among the diaspora across Southeast Asia.

"This lantern is exquisitely made and looks even better than in the pictures," tourist Luo Meiling told AFP.