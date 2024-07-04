Japan deploys humanoid robot for railway maintenance

The authority affirmed its concern for all of its citizens and guaranteed on following up on their safety
It resembles a malevolent robot from 1980s sci-fi but West Japan Railway's new humanoid employee was designed with nothing more sinister than a spot of painting and gardening in mind.
Starting this month, the machine with a crude head and coke-bottle eyes mounted on a truck -- which can drive on rails -- will be put to use for maintenance work on the firm's network.
Its operator sits in a cockpit on the truck, "seeing" through the robot's eyes via cameras and operating its powerful limbs and hands remotely.
With a vertical reach of 40 feet, the machine can use various attachments for its arms to carry objects as heavy as 40 kg, hold a brush to paint or use a chainsaw.
For now, the robot's primary task will focus on trimming tree branches along rails and painting metal frames that hold cables above trains, the company said.
The technology will help fill worker shortages in ageing Japan as well as reduce accidents such as workers falling from high places or suffering electric shocks, the company says.
"In the future, we hope to use machines for all kinds of maintenance operations of our infrastructure," and this should provide a case study for how to deal with the labour shortage, company president Kazuaki Hasegawa told a recent press conference.
The authority affirmed its concern for all of its citizens and guaranteed on following up on their safety
More than 150,000 people in the Palestinian territory have contracted skin diseases due to the squalid living conditions, according to the World Health Organisation
It will result, at the very least, in delays to any further trials of Trump, and may lead to cases being thrown out altogether, say legal experts
Wildfires have become more common and devastating in Greece in recent years because of climate change, according to scientists
At least 12 people were killed in military attacks in central and northern Gaza, according to health officials
Reform UK party leader rates chances in Clacton at more than 50 per cent
He insists only he has a 'clear plan' backed by 'bold action' to change Britain but voters look set to limit his time in office to less than two years
The temporary ban will stay 'until the identified threats are eliminated and a new theological conclusion is reached', says Dagestan Muftiate