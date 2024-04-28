UAE

Ishaq Dar named as Pakistan's deputy prime minister

The appointment comes a month after parliament elected Shahbaz Sharif as prime minister

By Reuters

Published: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 5:09 PM

Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar has been appointed deputy prime minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday in a post on X.

"The Prime Minister has been pleased to designate Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, as Deputy Prime Minister with immediate effect," a Pakistan government gazette posted by the foreign ministry read.


Dar will continue in his role as foreign minister, Pakistani media said.

The appointment comes a month after Pakistan's parliament elected Shahbaz Sharif as prime minister after a national election marred by mobile internet shutdown, arrests and violence.


Pakistan struggled for over four months to lock in a stand-by arrangement with the International Monetary Fund last summer when Dar was finance minister, and it took the intervention of his prime minister, Shahbaz Sharif, to secure a last-ditch deal.

Dar has also regularly criticised the IMF on public platforms in the middle of negotiations, and has long favoured market interventions to prop up the Pakistani rupee — something the IMF has warned against.


