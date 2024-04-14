UAE

Iran summons British, French and German ambassadors over 'double standards'

The foreign ministry questioned what it referred to as their 'irresponsible stance' regarding Tehran's retaliatory strikes on Israel

By Reuters

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 3:09 PM

Iran's foreign ministry summoned on Sunday the ambassadors of Britain, France, and Germany. The foreign ministry questioned what it referred to as their "irresponsible stance" regarding Tehran's retaliatory strikes on Israel, the semi-official Iranian Labour News Agency reported.

The three European countries have condemned Iran's drone and missile attack against Israel, which went through Saturday night into Sunday and were in retaliation for Israel's bombing of its consulate in Syria on April 1.


The director for Western Europe at Iran's foreign ministry accused the three countries of "double standards" as they opposed earlier this month a Russian-drafted U.N. Security Council statement that would have condemned Israel's attack on Iran's embassy compound in Syria.

"Iran's military action against the Zionist regime's (Israel) bases is well within the framework of the right to legitimate defence stipulated in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and it is in response to a series of crimes, including the recent attack on the embassy compound in Syria," the official added.


The G7, which includes France, Germany and the United Kingdom, is expected to hold a video call later on Sunday to discuss Iran's recent attack.

ALSO READ:


