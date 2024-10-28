Indonesia's Prabowo wants key buildings in new capital ready in 4 years

A general view of Indonesia's future Presidential Palace at the future Capital City of Nusantara in Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan. AFP File Photo

Indonesia's new leader Prabowo Subianto wants to complete key government and parliamentary buildings in the country's $32 billion new capital city in the next four years, according to a cabinet minister.

The capital project, an initiative of former President Joko Widodo, seeks to move Indonesia's seat of power about 1,200 km away from sinking and congested Jakarta to Nusantara, located in a jungle of Borneo island.

"He (Prabowo) even hopes that the inauguration of the next Indonesia president and vice-president in 2029 could be done in Nusantara," forestry minister, Raja Juli Antoni, said on Saturday on his Instagram account.

The remarks on Prabowo's intentions come amid doubts that he will pursue the project at the same speed as Widodo, who tacitly backed him for the election, and whether the state budget can stretch to fund Nusantara alongside his multi-billion dollar free-meal programme, his signature election campaign promise.

Raja Juli, however, said there should be no further questions on Prabowo's commitment to continue his predecessor's legacy project, as he has already guaranteed he would complete it.