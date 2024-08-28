Indonesia's largest party backs minister for Jakarta governor, sidelining favourite

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (C) greets people after attending the inauguration of the Pasar Godean traditional market in Sleman, Yogyakarta, on Wednesday. AFP

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 3:19 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 5:00 PM

Indonesia's largest political party nominated on Wednesday a cabinet minister as its candidate for Jakarta governor, effectively ending the chance of the early favourite and vocal government critic Anies Baswedan of running.

The nomination follows a week of political drama and protests in the world's third-largest democracy over efforts by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to consolidate power before he leaves office, in part via a proposed revision to election law that would have benefited his youngest son and sidelined Anies.

Following widespread outcry, parliament cancelled the tabled legal revisions last week, paving the way for the expected nomination of Anies by Indonesia's Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP).

Anies Baswedan. Reuters File Photo

But PDIP on Wednesday instead nominated cabinet secretary Pramono Anung as its candidate, which it said was due to his extensive political experience.

It did not say why it decided not to back Anies, the city's popular former governor from 2017-2022 and a losing candidate in this year's presidential election.