IndiGo Mumbai-Doha flight cancelled after repeated failure to depart, extended delay

On May 28, Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognised a unified Palestinian state ruled by the Palestinian Authority comprising the Gaza Strip and the West Bank
An IndiGo flight 6E 1303 scheduled to operate between Mumbai and Doha on Sunday has been cancelled, a spokesperson of IndiGo said.
IndiGo Airlines has issued an apology and said that the customers are being provided hotels and are being rebooked as per their final destination.
Earlier, the flight was delayed due to technical reasons, however, it was finally called off due to the extended time lag, said a spokesperson of IndiGo.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
According to a press statement from IndiGo Airlines: "Our airport team immediately provided assistance to the affected customers and provided refreshments and necessary arrangements. The aircraft tried to depart for its destination a couple of times but had to finally be called off due to the extended time lag on account of various procedural delays. The customers are being provided hotels and are being rebooked as per their final destination. IndiGo sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused to its customers."
Earlier on September 7, IndiGo Airlines issued an apology after passengers aboard the Delhi-Varanasi flight faced difficulties after the aircraft's air conditioning system malfunctioned and led to chaotic conditions.
Responding to the entire matter, sources within IndiGo stated that the AC was functioning properly, but a temperature shift caused the cabin to heat up, leading to panic among the passengers.
Reportedly, several passengers fainted due to intense heat and suffocation, while others were seen using magazines to cool themselves.
ALSO READ:
On May 28, Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognised a unified Palestinian state ruled by the Palestinian Authority comprising the Gaza Strip and the West Bank
Manhattan prosecutors said they were investigating additional violent sexual assaults allegedly committed by Weinstein after more women agreed to testify against him
The incident occurred when Diana Johnson spoke about the growing problem of theft and shoplifting, according to a government official
This comes nearly two months after a faulty software update from cybersecurity services provider CrowdStrike affected nearly 8.5 million Windows devices
More than three-quarters of children globally still have no coverage: ILO report
I will become a pilot, and I will play soccer with my friends, says nine-year-old Ajjour
Many Palestinians head to Beit Lahia to get this cheap fuel, braving clashes between Hamas militants and Israeli forces and widespread Israeli airstrikes
British Prime Minister promises 'the biggest reimagining' of the NHS since it was founded 76 years ago