IndiGo flights from Mumbai to Jeddah, Muscat receive bomb threats

'Mandatory security checks were promptly initiated', airline spokesperson said

Published: Mon 14 Oct 2024, 8:48 AM

Updated: Mon 14 Oct 2024, 8:57 AM

  • By
  • ANI

Two IndiGo flights received bomb threats on Monday and were taken to an isolated bay, ANI said.

Both planes were supposed to take off from Mumbai. One of them (flight 6E 1275) was set to go to Muscat and the other (flight 6E 56) to Jeddah, it added.


An IndiGo spokesperson said "following the standard operating procedure, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated".

Earlier today, an Air India flight operating from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi following security concerns due to a bomb threat.


Delhi Police said that the aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International airport, and all standard safety protocols are being followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew on board.

Flight AI119 was on its way to to JFK airport on October 14 but upon receiving "a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee", it was diverted to Delhi, an Air India spokesperson said.

He added that all passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal.

