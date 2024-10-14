IndiGo flights from Mumbai to Jeddah, Muscat receive bomb threats

Two IndiGo flights received bomb threats on Monday and were taken to an isolated bay, ANI said.

Both planes were supposed to take off from Mumbai. One of them (flight 6E 1275) was set to go to Muscat and the other (flight 6E 56) to Jeddah, it added.

An IndiGo spokesperson said "following the standard operating procedure, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated".

Earlier today, an Air India flight operating from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi following security concerns due to a bomb threat.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Delhi Police said that the aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International airport, and all standard safety protocols are being followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew on board.